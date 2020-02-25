Rage Against the Machine

Rage Against the Machine have added more dates to their upcoming reunion tour.

Following the tour’s initial on-sale earlier this month, the band scheduled additional shows in Oakland (4/23), Minneapolis (5/12), Chicago (5/20), Detroit (7/15), Toronto (7/24), Washington, DC (8/5), and New York (8/13).



Now, even more dates have been added to the calendar, as the band has announced second shows for Glendale (4/1), East Troy (7/11), and Toronto (7/25). What’s more, Rage have confirmed two more dates in New York City (8/14, 8/17), bringing the total number of shows scheduled at Madison Square Garden to five.

As previously reported, Run the Jewels will provide support for a majority of these dates.

Check out Rage Against the Machine’s complete tour schedule below. Tickets to all of the dates are currently available to purchase here.

Rage Against the Machine 2020 Tour Dates:

03/26 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center ^

03/28 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center ^

03/30 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

04/01 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

04/23 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

04/25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

04/28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^

05/01 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE ^

05/03 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

05/05 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05/07 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place ^

05/09 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center ^

05/11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

05/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

05/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

05/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ^

05/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/23 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

06/19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

07/10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

07/11 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

07/13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

07/17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/18 — Quebec City, QC @ Festival d’Été de Québec

07/21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^

07/23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

07/27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center ^

07/29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^

07/31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

08/02 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ^

08/04 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^

08/05 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^

08/07 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion ^

08/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/13 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

09/01 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine Festival

09/04 — Stradbally Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/06 — Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

09/08 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^

09/10 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena ^

09/12 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^

^ = w/ Run the Jewels