Till Lindemann in "Platz Ein" music video

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann is always up for some raunch and provocation, especially when it comes to his Lindemann side-project with Peter Tägtgren. But the duo has outdone themselves with the full-on pornographic music video for “Platz Ein” — the latest single from their 2019 album, F & M. It’s so NSFW, the uncensored version had to be hosted on an actual porn site.

Directed by Zoran Bihac, the video depicts Till Lindemann as a hotel housekeeper who kidnaps women and has sex with them in different places around the hotel, culminating with a graphic orgy. Fair warning: Lindemann is fully exposed.



If that sounds like something you’d be into, you’ll have to pay €1.99 to subscribe to the host site Visit-X. The shocking videos for singles “Steh auf” (also directed by Bihac) and “Knebel” have displayed plenty of gore and nudity, but there’s no subtlety with this one.

For those who don’t want to pay the fee, you can watch the censored version of the video via YouTube below. Meanwhile, Rammstein are set to head on a North American stadium tour in support of their 2019 untitled album. Get tickets here.