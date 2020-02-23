Ranking: James Bond Theme Songs From Worst to Best

No Time to Die is nearly here, the 25th official James Bond production from Eon, or as we like to think of it: the 24th time James Bond has returned. With Daniel Craig in his fifth and final film as Agent 007 James Bond, you can be sure that No Time to Die will do everything it can to one-up its predecessors. And, of course, that means a new Bond theme.



This time, alt-pop sensation Billie Eilish is the voice behind the opening credits, and we had to ask ourselves, “Where does his Bond theme land in the full filmography and playlist?” As such, we decided to take a moment to update our power ranking of Bond themes from 2015 and let you know how Eilish stacks up against Shirley Bassey, A-Ha, and all the rest of Bond’s themesters. Again here are our rules:

– Dr. No has no specific theme song. It introduces “The James Bond Theme” and some weird version of “Three Blind Mice”. We didn’t include it, but we fully acknowledge “The James Bond Theme” reigns supreme.

– On Her Majesty’s Secret Service features an excellent original composition by John Barry in the opening credits, but we chose Louie Armstrong’s song to represent the movie.

Agree? Disagree? Agree to disagree? Chime in below, but please keep your Walther PPKs holstered.

-Blake Goble

Senior Staff Writer