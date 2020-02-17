Rascal Flatts to embark on farewell tour

Country music outfit Rascal Flatts have announced a farewell tour.

“Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour” consists of 25 dates kicking off June 11th in Indianapolis. As they make their way across the US, they’ll play notable venues like Xfinity Center in Boston; Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California; and Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado. As of now, the tour is set to wrap on October 17th in West Palm Beach, Florida.



Update: Rascal Flatts have expanded their farewell tour with 10 additional dates, including shows in Kansas City, New Orleans, Birmigham, and Nashville.

Additionally, the band has confirmed a number of special guests who will join them at select dates, including Chris Lane, Chase Rice, Avenue Beat, Caylee Hammack, King Calaway, Matt Stell, and Rachel Wammack.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Rascall Flats have sold nearly 30 million albums since forming in 1999, and 14 of their singles have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts. Discussing their impending breakup, Jay DeMarcus said, “There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”

You can get tickets to all of Rascal Flatts’ upcoming dates here.

Rascal Flatts 2020 Tour Dates:

02/27 – Plant City, FL @ Florida Strawberry Festival

03/06 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall

03/07 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

04/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ ACM Topgolf Tee-Off

05/02 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino

06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *#

06/12 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *#

06/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *#

06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +%

06/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park +%

07/17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP +^

07/18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion +^

07/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *^

07/24 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater *^

07/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Spring Center *^

07/31 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Casino Amphitheater

08/01 – Omaha, NE @ Health Center

08/02 – Dubuque, IA @ Casino

08/20 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center *!

08/21 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater *!

08/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *!

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *#

09/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *#

09/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *#

09/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *^

09/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *^

09/12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *^

09/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *>

09/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center *>

09/19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *>

09/25 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/01 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *#

10/02 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #

10/03 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

10/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *#

10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *#

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *^

10/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

10/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

10/30 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *^

* = w/ Chris Lane

# = w/ King Calaway

+ = w/ Chase Rice

% = w/ Avenue Beat

^ = w/ Matt Stell

! = w/ Rachel Womack

> = w/ Caylee Hammack