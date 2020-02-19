What’s the Endgame for Better Call Saul?

Relevant Content - Better Call Saul

He looks like a young Paul Newman dressed as Matlock. Or maybe a poor man’s Kevin Costner. But today, Consequence of Sound Radio’s Relevant Content is celebrating the man, the myth, and the legend that is Saul Goodman.

(Listen: This Week on Consequence of Sound Radio)

Host Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman is joined by senior writer Andrew Bloom and writer Liz Shannon Miller (Variety, Vulture, and Paste). Together, the three head to Los Pollos Hermanos to preview the return of Better Call Saul.



On Sunday, February 23rd, the critically-acclaimed Breaking Bad spinoff returns to AMC for its fifth season — and there’s a lot to discuss. From Jimmy McGill’s epic transformation to Kim’s fate to the black and white terror of Cinnabon Gene, there’s no shortage of discussion, which is why you should grab some of Gus’ finest and join them.

Specifically, Wednesday, February 19th, at 3:00 p.m. ET/ 12:00 p.m. PT. Further rebroadcasts are scheduled for Friday (21st) and Sunday (23rd) at the same time.

Relevant Content is a weekly series hosted by Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman, who leads a roundtable of guests to discuss the week’s most topical subject. Never miss an episode by following the series via Consequence of Sound Radio, exclusively on TuneIn.