VFW’s Joe Begos and Stephen Lang on Bar Songs, Practical Effects, and Drinking Games

VFW (Fangoria)

This weekend, director Joe Begos opens the doors to his latest genre feature,VFW. The third film from the newly rebranded Fangoria Studios, the film features an all-star cast of genre titans, from Stephen Lang to William Sadler, Fred Williamson to David Patrick Kelly. In his glowing review out of last year’s Fantastic Fest, Mike Vanderbilt called it “an instant barroom classic.” He wasn’t kidding. This thing’s drenched in suds.

In anticipation of all its genre glory, Consequence of Sound Radio’s Relevant Content is reporting live from the smoky titular locale, where series host and Editor-in-Chief Michael Roffman is joined by a crew of grisly veterans under a bed of neon lights. More specifically, Begos and Lang, who discuss the importance of practical effects, their favorite midnight movies, go-to bar songs, and drinking games for the movie.



