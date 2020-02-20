Reno 911

All of Reno, Nevada’s finest will be returning for Quibi’s upcoming revival of Reno 911.

A seventh season of the cop comedy series was initially announced in December, with co-creators, writers, and series Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Thomas Lennon on board. Now, the rest of the cast has been revealed, and it’s full of familiar faces: Niecy Nash, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio, Mary Birdsong, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.



Though there hasn’t been any official mention, it appears Patton Oswalt also might make a return appearance in some form, as he recently posted a photo of pieces of tape displaying Reno 911 cast members, captioned with the hashtag “#onsetthismorning.”

Quibi is set to launch in April 2020 with more than 50 scripted and unscripted original programs. A vast majority of the content will be released in eight to 10 minute chapters that can easily be consumed on tablets and mobile devices. Subscriptions will range between $5 and $8 per month depending on whether or not you want an ad free experience.

“Reno 911 holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for ‘re-boot goofin.’ Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate,” said Lennon in a statement. “Quibi’s short format seems custom made for our show.”

Ahead of next year’s revival, all 88 past episodes of Reno 911 are currently available to stream on Comedy Central’s website.