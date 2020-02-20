All of Reno, Nevada’s finest will be returning for Quibi’s upcoming revival of Reno 911.
A seventh season of the cop comedy series was initially announced in December, with co-creators, writers, and series Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, and Thomas Lennon on board. Now, the rest of the cast has been revealed, and it’s full of familiar faces: Niecy Nash, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe Lo Truglio, Mary Birdsong, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.
Though there hasn’t been any official mention, it appears Patton Oswalt also might make a return appearance in some form, as he recently posted a photo of pieces of tape displaying Reno 911 cast members, captioned with the hashtag “#onsetthismorning.”
Quibi is set to launch in April 2020 with more than 50 scripted and unscripted original programs. A vast majority of the content will be released in eight to 10 minute chapters that can easily be consumed on tablets and mobile devices. Subscriptions will range between $5 and $8 per month depending on whether or not you want an ad free experience.
“Reno 911 holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for ‘re-boot goofin.’ Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate,” said Lennon in a statement. “Quibi’s short format seems custom made for our show.”
Ahead of next year’s revival, all 88 past episodes of Reno 911 are currently available to stream on Comedy Central’s website.
It’s happening. IT’S HAPPENING. #onsetthismorning pic.twitter.com/mAtJPpb9rp
— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 18, 2020