Rick Moranis Returning For Honey, I Shrunk The Kids Reboot

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

Do you believe in magic? Rick Moranis is back, baby. According to Deadline, the veteran star has closed a deal to return as father-scientist Wayne Szalinski in Disney’s forthcoming reboot series of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

This is huge news as Moranis hasn’t appeared in a live-action role in over two decades. Save for occasional voice work here and there, the veteran comic has been completely out of the spotlight, even skipping the new Ghostbusters reboot. In fact, the last time he truly appeared on screen was as, you guessed it, Wayne Szalinski in Disney’s 1997 direct-to-video sequel Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.



As previously reported, the Disney+ series, aptly titled Shrunk, follows Josh Gad as Adam Szalinski following in his father’s footsteps. If you recall, Joe Johnston, director of the original 1989 classic, agreed to return to the director’s chair back in December.

So, who’s next? Sadly, Marcia Strassman, who played Moranis’ on-screen wife Diane Szalinski, passed away in 2014. However, there’s plenty of reason to believe Amy O’Neill could return to play Adam’s sister Amy. Matt Frewer, anyone?

Well, consider us shrunken with excitement.