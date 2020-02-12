Rival Sons, photo by Robby Klein

Hard rockers Rival Sons are hitting the road this spring. The Grammy-nominated act has announced a headlining North American tour, featuring support from Reignwolf, The War and Treaty, and JJ Wilde on various dates.

The itinerary starts on April 17th in Anaheim, California, at House of Blues, and routes through the South before hitting the East Coast and Midwest regions. The tour concludes on May 21st in Indianapolis. Rival Sons then head out on a European arena tour in June.



The bluesy rockers are coming off a banner year. Featuring strong vocals from Jay Buchanan and powerful riffs, their latest LP, Feral Roots, garnered two Grammy nominations and made Heavy Consequence‘s list of the Top Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2019.

Tickets for Rival Sons’ North American tour go on sale to the public on Friday (February 14th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales happening now. Fans can also pick up tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

Rival Sons 2020 Tour Dates:

03/07 – Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival

04/17 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues ^

04/18 – Tucson, AZ @ Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium ^

04/20 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

04/21 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

04/22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

04/24 – Panama City Beach, FL @ SandJam Music Festival

04/25 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room ^

04/28 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen ^

04/29 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall ^

04/30 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City ^

05/02 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

05/03 – Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

05/05 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal #

05/06 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre #

05/08 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre #

05/09 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte #

05/10 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm #

05/12 – Richmond, VA @ The National #

05/13 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount #

05/14 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre #

05/16 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall #

05/17 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater #

05/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre %

05/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s %

05/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue %

06/13 – Milan, IT @ Mind Milano Innovation District

06/16 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

06/24 – Prague, CZ @ 02 Arena

06/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Gardet

06/30 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels Arena

07/03 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium

07/06 – Lisboa, PT @ Altice Arena

07/09 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

07/12 – Krakau, PO @ Tauron Arena

07/15 – London, UK @ The O2

07/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

07/21 – Middlefart, DK @ New Little Belt Bridge

07/24 – Budapest, HU @ Puskas Arena

07/27 – Monchengladbach, DE @ Sparkassenpark Monchengladbach

^ = with Reignwolf

# = with The War and Treaty

% = with JJ Wilde