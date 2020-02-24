Roger Waters

Roger Waters will return to North America this summer to stage a brand new tour called “This Is Not a Drill”.

The 31-city outing runs between July and October 2020, with each performance taking place in the round. Tickets go on sale January 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time.



Update: Waters has announced second dates in Philadelphia (7/11), Toronto (7/18), New York City (8/6), and San Francisco (9/26).

A fair warning to those fans who aren’t a fan of Waters’ politics: the Pink Floyd frontman won’t be holding back on the upcoming jaunt. “[The new tour] will be even more political than ‘Us + Them’ was — political and humane,” Waters told Rolling Stone.

He elaborated further in a video previewing the tour. “As the clock ticks faster and faster and faster down to extinction, it seemed like a good thing to make a fuss about it, so that’s why I’m going on the road,” Waters explains. “To be blunt, we need to change the way we organize ourselves as a human race or die.”

In fact, Waters specifically timed the tour to take place in the run up to the 2020 presidential election. “This tour will be part of a global movement by people who are concerned by others to affect the change that is necessary,” he adds. “That’s why we’re going on the road. That’s why speak to each other in pubs. That’s why this conversation should be on everybody’s lips, constantly, the whole time, because it’s super important. So I hope you’ll all come to the shows. This is not a drill.”

“It will be no-holds-barred,” Watters concludes. “My work is to think, ‘Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?’ That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself.”

Check out the full tour schedule below. You’ll be able to find tickets to the dates here.

Roger Waters 2020 Tour Dates:

07/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/21 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

07/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/25 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

07/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/30 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

08/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

08/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/11 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/15 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

08/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

08/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

09/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

09/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/19 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

09/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

10/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center