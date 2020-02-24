Roger Waters will return to North America this summer to stage a brand new tour called “This Is Not a Drill”.
The 31-city outing runs between July and October 2020, with each performance taking place in the round. Tickets go on sale January 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Update: Waters has announced second dates in Philadelphia (7/11), Toronto (7/18), New York City (8/6), and San Francisco (9/26).
A fair warning to those fans who aren’t a fan of Waters’ politics: the Pink Floyd frontman won’t be holding back on the upcoming jaunt. “[The new tour] will be even more political than ‘Us + Them’ was — political and humane,” Waters told Rolling Stone.
He elaborated further in a video previewing the tour. “As the clock ticks faster and faster and faster down to extinction, it seemed like a good thing to make a fuss about it, so that’s why I’m going on the road,” Waters explains. “To be blunt, we need to change the way we organize ourselves as a human race or die.”
(Read: 40 Reasons We Still Love Pink Floyd’s The Wall)
In fact, Waters specifically timed the tour to take place in the run up to the 2020 presidential election. “This tour will be part of a global movement by people who are concerned by others to affect the change that is necessary,” he adds. “That’s why we’re going on the road. That’s why speak to each other in pubs. That’s why this conversation should be on everybody’s lips, constantly, the whole time, because it’s super important. So I hope you’ll all come to the shows. This is not a drill.”
“It will be no-holds-barred,” Watters concludes. “My work is to think, ‘Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?’ That’s what I’ve spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself.”
Check out the full tour schedule below. You’ll be able to find tickets to the dates here.
Roger Waters 2020 Tour Dates:
07/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/21 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
07/23 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/25 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
07/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/30 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
08/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
08/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/11 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/15 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
08/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
08/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/29 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
09/02 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
09/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/19 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
09/21 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
10/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center