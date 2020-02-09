Rosalía brings Flamenco to ACL with 16-song performance: Watch

Rosalía performs on ACL TV

Austin City Limits concluded its 45th season with an episode headlined by Flamenco-fusion artist Rosalía.

Coming in support of El Mal Querer, which won Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album at last month’s Grammy Awards, Rosalía delivered a 16-song setlist. After kicking off the show with “Pienso En Tu Mirá”, she proceeded to play “Catalina”, “Con Altura”, and “Malamente” along with a cover of James Blake’s “Barefoot in the Park”.



Watch the full episode below, and revisit past ACL performances from Cage the Elephant, The Raconteurs, Sharon Van Etten, and Lucy Dacus.

Setlist:

PIENSO EN TU MIRÁ

Barefoot in the Park (James Blake cover)

De madrugá

Catalina

DIO$ NO$ LIBRE DEL DINERO

A NINGÚN HOMBRE (Cap.11: Poder)

DE AQUÍ NO SALES

DI MI NOMBRE

BAGDAD

Brillo (J Balvin cover)

PARRITA REMIX

Santería

Yo x ti, tú x mí

Con altura

Aute cuture

MALAMENTE