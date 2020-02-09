Menu
Rosalía brings Flamenco to ACL with 16-song performance: Watch

A 16-song performance in support of her Grammy Award-winning El Mal Querer

on February 08, 2020, 11:04pm
Rosalía performs on ACL TV

Austin City Limits concluded its 45th season with an episode headlined by Flamenco-fusion artist Rosalía.

Coming in support of El Mal Querer, which won Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album at last month’s Grammy Awards, Rosalía delivered a 16-song setlist. After kicking off the show with “Pienso En Tu Mirá”, she proceeded to play “Catalina”, “Con Altura”, and “Malamente” along with a cover of James Blake’s “Barefoot in the Park”.

Watch the full episode below, and revisit past ACL performances from Cage the ElephantThe RaconteursSharon Van Etten, and Lucy Dacus.

Setlist:
PIENSO EN TU MIRÁ
Barefoot in the Park (James Blake cover)
De madrugá
Catalina
DIO$ NO$ LIBRE DEL DINERO
A NINGÚN HOMBRE (Cap.11: Poder)
DE AQUÍ NO SALES
DI MI NOMBRE
BAGDAD
Brillo (J Balvin cover)
PARRITA REMIX
Santería
Yo x ti, tú x mí
Con altura
Aute cuture
MALAMENTE

