Rosalía brings Flamenco to ACL with 16-song performance: Watch

Austin City Limits concluded its 45th season with an episode headlined by Flamenco-fusion artist Rosalía.
Coming in support of El Mal Querer, which won Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album at last month’s Grammy Awards, Rosalía delivered a 16-song setlist. After kicking off the show with “Pienso En Tu Mirá”, she proceeded to play “Catalina”, “Con Altura”, and “Malamente” along with a cover of James Blake’s “Barefoot in the Park”.
Watch the full episode below, and revisit past ACL performances from Cage the Elephant, The Raconteurs, Sharon Van Etten, and Lucy Dacus.
Setlist:
PIENSO EN TU MIRÁ
Barefoot in the Park (James Blake cover)
De madrugá
Catalina
DIO$ NO$ LIBRE DEL DINERO
A NINGÚN HOMBRE (Cap.11: Poder)
DE AQUÍ NO SALES
DI MI NOMBRE
BAGDAD
Brillo (J Balvin cover)
PARRITA REMIX
Santería
Yo x ti, tú x mí
Con altura
Aute cuture
MALAMENTE