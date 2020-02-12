Rose McGowan Slams Natalie Portman’s “Deeply Offensive” Oscar Outfit

“I was at a Women in Film event that you spoke at once, Natalie. You reeled off depressing statistics and then we all went back to our salads. I quickly realized you and the other women speakers (and that joke of an organization) are just… frauds. You say nothing, you do nothing.”

That last sentence is more debatable. Portman has said quite a bit more than nothing, and often when the eyes of the world were watching. At the 2018 Golden Globes, she introduced the Best Director category with the line, “Here are the all-male nominees.” She was one of the founding members of the Time’s Up organization, which has raised over $22 million for women across all industries, and which supported Christine Blasey Ford after she accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault. Even still, check out McGowan’s full Facebook post below.

McGowan has been an active presence on social media recently, sometimes in ways she seems to regret. Last week, in a since-deleted series of tweets, McGowan said that she is a Republican who doesn’t like Trump but can’t bring herself to vote for a Democrat. “I’m a registered Republican in California. I loathe the Clintons. I hate Trump. I will not vote Republican, but I cannot vote Democrat. I’d rather know what evil I’m getting, so I’ll go Republican.” Afterwards, she was criticized by the left, the right, and pretty much everyone who read it.

But she remains a deeply moving writer, especially on the subject of her experiences with sexual assault. Last October, Weinstein gave an interview casting himself as a feminist hero, and complaining that his accomplishments had been “forgotten.” McGowan slammed him on Twitter, writing “I didn’t forget you, Harvey. My body didn’t forget you. I wish it could. I refused to sign an NDA after it happened because I knew I would come for you. And I did. This is about stopping a prolific rapist. You.”

Update: Portman responded to McGowan’s criticism in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I agree with Ms. McGowan that it is inaccurate to call me ‘brave’ for wearing a garment with women’s names on it. Brave is a term I more strongly associate with actions like those of the women who have been testifying against Harvey Weinstein the last few weeks, under incredible pressure.”

“It is true I’ve only made a few films with women. In my long career, I’ve only gotten the chance to work with female directors a few times – I’ve made shorts, commercials, music videos and features with Marya Cohen, Mira Nair, Rebecca Zlotowski, Anna Rose Holmer, Sofia Coppola, Shirin Neshat and myself. Unfortunately, the unmade films I have tried to make are a ghost history.”

I have had the experience a few times of helping get female directors hired on projects which they were then forced out of because of the conditions they faced at work. So I want to say, I have tried, and I will keep trying. While I have not yet been successful, I am hopeful that we are stepping into a new day.”