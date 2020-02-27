Kendrick Lamar (David Brendan Hall), The Strokes (Debi Del Grande), and Faith No More (Wiki Commons)

Kendrick Lamar, The Strokes, Taylor Swift, Faith No More, Thom Yorke, Deftones, Tyler the Creator, and Kacey Musgraves are all heading to Denmark this summer to play the Roskilde Festival 2020.

Now in its 50th year (!), the European mega fest goes down July 1st-4th at Dyrskuepladsen Darupvej in Roskilde. Upwards of 130,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which promises 180 music acts performing across eight stages.



Other notable acts include FKA twigs, HAIM, Cage the Elephant, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Damon Albarn’s Africa Express, Charli XCX, DaBaby, The Roots, Pusha-T, Young Thug, TLC, Big Thief, Perfume Genius, Ride, Jimmy Eat World, Angel Olsen, Phoebe Bridgers, Rico Nasty, Moses Sumney, Waxahatchee, Whitney, Mura Masa, Fatoumata Diawara, The Whitest Boy Alive, and Tinariwen.

Festival passes are now on sale via Roskilde’s website.

