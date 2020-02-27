Rufus Wainwright Announces New Album Unfollow the Rules, Shares “Damsel in Distress”: Stream

Rufus Wainwright

Rufus Wainwright has announced a new album. The record, titled Unfollow the Rules, comes out April 24th via BMG. To celebrate, he’s shared single “Damsel in Distress” as well as an animated music video.

Unfollow the Rules is technically Wainwright’s first pop album in eight years, following 2012’s Out of the Game, because his last two records, 2016’s Take All My Loves and 2015’s Prima Donna, were strictly Shakespeare sonnets and a full-length opera, respectively.



According to a press release, this new album symbolizes “a coming together of all the aspects of [Wainwright’s] life.” To do so, he emulated great artists who created their finest works in their second act, like Leonard Cohen with The Future and Paul Simon with Graceland. “Many songwriters improve with age,” said Wainwright. “I’m flying the flag for staying alive!”

Sure enough, “Damsel in Distress” sees Wainwright in top form. Over jaunty acoustic guitar, heart-tugging strings, and lush vocal harmonies reminiscent of Fleet Foxes, he sings a homage to Joni Mitchell and Laurel Canyon, where he lives with his husband. It’s expansive and gorgeous, and teeters the lines between baroque pop and indie rock rather well.

In the music video, animated by Josh Shaffner, a woman can be see walking along a rainy city street on a beautiful day. Above her head, the lyrics form in wisps of clouds and steady raindrops, but she keeps on moving, walking past animals, ghost-like creatures, and the expansive starry sky. Watch it below.

Wainwright is in the midst of a European tour right now, and he has a handful of North American dates scheduled for later this spring. The trek sees him stopping in New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles before hopping back overseas to perform at music festivals like Corona Capital and High Water Festival.

Find his full schedule below, and grab tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Meanwhile, pre-orders for Unfollow the Rules are available now. Find the tracklist and cover art ahead.

Rufus Wainwright 2020 Tour Dates:

02/28 — Hastings, UK @ White Rock Theatre

04/19 — North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/24 — Bremen, DE @ Die Glocke

04/25 — Bourges, FR @ L’AUDITORIUM

04/27 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

05/01 — New York City, NY @ City Winery

05/02 — Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater

05/03 — New York City, NY @ City Winery

05/08 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

05/11 — Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

05/17 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital

05/30 — Kvaerndrup, DK @ Egeskov Castle

06/02 — Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu PAC Jazz Festival

07/04 — Caldas de Reis, ES @ PortAmerica

07/07 — Oeiras, PT @ Festival Jardins do Marques

07/14 — La Rochelle, FR @ Francofolies Festival

07/18 — Echternach, LU @ Echterlive

08/01 — Glasgow, UK @ Kelvingrove Bandstand

11/06 — Paris, FR @ La Grand Rex

Unfollow the Rules Artwork:

Unfollow the Rules Tracklist:

01. Trouble in Paradise

02. Damsel in Distress

03. Unfollow the Rules

04. You Ain’t Big

05. Romantical Man

06. Peaceful Afternoon

07. Only the People That Love

08. This One’s For the Ladies (That Lunge)

09. My Little You

10. Early Morning Madness

11. Hatred

12. Alone Time