Rush Announce 40th Anniversary Reissue of Permanent Waves

Rush's 40th anniversary reissue of Permanent Wave s

RUSH have announced a 40th anniversary reissue of their classic 1980 album Permanent Waves, out March 27th via Universal.

The newly expanded version will be available as an impressive Super Deluxe edition, equipped with two CDs and three 180-gram vinyl records. It’ll also include a 40-page hardcover book filled with a new 1,200 word essay, previously unseen photos from the band’s archive, and reimagined artwork by original album designer Hugh Syme.



The reissue marks the first time the “Abbey Road Mastering Studios 2015” remastered tracks have been available on a CD. Meanwhile, the second disc is filled with a slew of previously unreleased live tracks from the group’s “Permanent Waves Tour” back in 1980, including stops at Manchester’s Manchester Apollo, London’s Hammersmith Odeon and St. Louis’s Kiel Auditorium. All the live bonus tracks have been newly mixed by Terry Brown, Rush’s longtime producer.

In anticipation of the release, the band has shared a previously unreleased live version of “The Spirit of the Radio”. Stream it ahead.

The Permanent Waves 40th anniversary edition also includes handful of other bonus goodies, including old show programs and a notepad from Le Studio, the Quebec-based recording space where Rush made the iconic album, along with others. The release will be available digitally, and solely as CDs as well. Pre-orders are up and running now.

The reissue arrives only a month after the passing of the band’s legendary drummer Neil Peart, who’s death prompted an outpouring of heartfelt reactions from many fellow musicians.

Permanent Waves (40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

Disc 1:

01. The Spirit of Radio

02. Freewill

03. Jacob’s Ladder

04. Entre Nous

05. Different Strings

06. Natural Science

Disc 2:

01. Beneath, Between & Behind (Live in Manchester)

02. By-Tor & The Snow Dog (Live in London)

03. Xanadu (Live in London)

04. The Spirit Of Radio (Live in Manchester)

05. Natural Science (Live in Manchester)

06. The Trees (Live in Manchester)

07. Cygnus X-1 (Live in London)

08. Cygnus X-1 Book II (Live in London)

09. Closer to the Heart (Live in Manchester)

10. Jacob’s Ladder (Live in Missouri)

11. Freewill (Live in London)

The vinyl will include “A Passage to Bangkok (Live in Manchester)”

Additional Bonus Items:

* Official Permanent Waves World Tour 1980 Program

* The Words & Pictures Volume II – U.K. Tour Program

* Three Neil Peart Handwritten Lyric Sheet Lithos

* Three Band Member Backstage Laminates

* Le Studio 20-page Notepad