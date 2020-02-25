Santana Announces Summer Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire

Santana with Earth, Wind & Fire

Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire are teaming up for the the “Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour.”

The 32-date North American runs from June to August. The jaunt kicks off out west with shows at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. In the proceeding weeks, they’ll hit venues including the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA; the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee; and the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.



Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 28th via Ticketmaster.

Check out Santana’s complete tour itinerary below. Along with his summer tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, he’ll tour Europe and play dates in Las Vegas as part of a year-long residency at House of Blues. You can get tickets to all of Santana’s upcoming dates here.

Last year, Santana called into Kyle Meredith With… to discuss the 50th anniversary of his debut album, 1999’s Supernatural, and collaborating with Rick Rubin.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Santana 2020 Tour Dates:

03/14 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena

03/15 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

03/17 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

03/19 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena

03/20 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

03/22 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

03/23 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

03/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro

03/27 – London, UK @ The O2

03/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

03/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

04/02 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

04/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

04/05 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

06/19 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium ^

06/23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

06/24 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^

06/26 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^

06/27 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre ^

06/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

07/01 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^

07/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

07/05 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

07/07 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

07/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

07/10 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

07/11 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

07/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

08/05 – Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park ^

08/06 – Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre ^

08/08 – Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium ^

08/09 – Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^

08/11 – Montreal, QC Centre Bell ^

08/12 – Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center ^

08/14 – Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena ^

08/15 – Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

08/16 – Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

08/19 – Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ^

08/20 – Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion ^

08/22 – Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live ^

08/23 – Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^

08/25 – Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena ^

08/26 – Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood ^

08/28 – West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

08/29 – Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

09/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

09/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

09/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

09/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

09/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

^ = w/ Earth, Wind & Fire