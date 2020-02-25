Santana Announces Summer Tour with Earth, Wind & Fire

Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire are teaming up for the the “Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour.”
The 32-date North American runs from June to August. The jaunt kicks off out west with shows at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles and the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. In the proceeding weeks, they’ll hit venues including the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA; the American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee; and the Budweiser Stage in Toronto.
Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, February 28th via Ticketmaster.
Check out Santana’s complete tour itinerary below. Along with his summer tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, he’ll tour Europe and play dates in Las Vegas as part of a year-long residency at House of Blues. You can get tickets to all of Santana’s upcoming dates here.
Last year, Santana called into Kyle Meredith With… to discuss the 50th anniversary of his debut album, 1999’s Supernatural, and collaborating with Rick Rubin.
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS
Santana 2020 Tour Dates:
03/14 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
03/15 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
03/17 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
03/19 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena
03/20 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle
03/22 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
03/23 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
03/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
03/27 – London, UK @ The O2
03/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
03/31 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/02 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
04/03 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
04/05 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwell Arena
05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
06/19 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
06/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium ^
06/23 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^
06/24 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^
06/26 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^
06/27 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre ^
06/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^
07/01 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center ^
07/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^
07/05 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^
07/07 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^
07/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^
07/10 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^
07/11 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^
07/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^
08/05 – Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park ^
08/06 – Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre ^
08/08 – Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium ^
08/09 – Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage ^
08/11 – Montreal, QC Centre Bell ^
08/12 – Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center ^
08/14 – Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena ^
08/15 – Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^
08/16 – Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center ^
08/19 – Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview ^
08/20 – Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion ^
08/22 – Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live ^
08/23 – Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^
08/25 – Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena ^
08/26 – Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood ^
08/28 – West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^
08/29 – Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
09/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
09/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
09/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
09/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
09/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
09/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
^ = w/ Earth, Wind & Fire