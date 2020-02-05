Savages’ Jehnny Beth announces debut solo album, To Love Is to Live, plus tour dates

Jehnny Beth, photo by Steve Gullick

Jehnny Beth of Savages has today announced her debut solo album, To Love Is to Live. News of the record, due out May 8th via Caroline Records, is accompanied by lead single “Flower” and a list of tour dates in both Europe and North America.

Recorded in Los Angeles, London, and Paris, the album finds Beth collaborating with a number of prominent guests. Flood and Nine Inch Nails’ Atticus Ross contribute production alongside Beth’s frequent creative partner, Johnny Hostile. On the performance side, To Love Is to Live features The xx’s Romy Madley Croft and IDLES’ Joe Talbot. Actor Cillian Murphy also makes an appearance on “I’m the Man”, a track Beth originally recorded and released for Murphy’s BBC series Peaky Blinders.



“Flower” may not include any of these guests, but it is about a special someone. According to a press release, Beth wrote the track about a particular pole dancer at Los Angeles’ most notorious strip club, Jumbo’s Clown Room. The song explores “the complicated depths of sexuality tangled in a fever dream reverie of desire and loss.” Check it out below.

In support of To Love Is to Live, Jehnny Beth will head out on the road this spring and summer. She has a number of UK and EU dates on her docket — including appearances at festivals like All Points East, Primavera Sound, and Down the Rabbit Hole –before making a short North American run come July. Stops include Detroit, Toronto, Boson, Philadelphia, New York, and Washington, DC. The full itinerary is down below, and you can check for tickets via Ticketmaster.

Jehnny Beth 2020 Tour Dates:

03/08 – London, UK @ BBC 6 Music Festival

05/29 – London, UK @ All Points East Festival

05/31 – Kværndrup, DK @ Heartland Festival

06/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo

06/04 – Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

06/05 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival

06/09 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

06/10 – Marina Di Ravena, IT @ Beaches Brew Festival

06/12 – Porto, PT @ NOS Primavera Festival

06/30 – Berlin, DE @ Säälchen

07/03 – Ewjik, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

07/04 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival 2020

07/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Varsity Theater

07/18 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

07/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

07/21 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

07/22 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

07/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

07/25 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

07/26 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

To Love Is to Live Artwork: