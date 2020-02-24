Scooby-Doo Is Going on Tour With Björk’s Costume Designer

Scooby-Doo is going on tour, and he’s ready to put on one hell of a show. While the beloved great dane will be wearing his usual teal collar, he’s tapping Edda Gudmundsdottir, Björk’s costume designer, to outfit his pals for the event, as BrooklynVegan points out.
The upcoming tour, dubbed “Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold”, will see the gang singing and dancing alongside music, puppetry, magic, aerial arts, video mapping, and interactive audience response video. Apparently it follows Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma as they drive the Mystery Machine to Alta Luz, “a fictitious South American town where ghostly sightings of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold) threaten to scare attendees away from the annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration.” Jinkies!
According to the event’s website, Edda Gudmundsdottir is the tour’s official costume designer. Gudmundsdottir and Björk grew up together in Reykjavik and quickly became friends, with Gudmundsdottir going on to style Björk for numerous tours and events over the years. Her resume also includes past clients like Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, and Imagine Dragons. In a behind-the-scenes video, the outfits appear to be influenced by traditional Incan designs, Scooby-Doo’s original look, and some very colorful sea creatures.
“Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold” kicks off in Halifax, Nova Scotia on March 19th and stays on the road for quite a long time before concluding the adventure in Jacksonville, Florida on June 28th. In between, the gang will stop frequently throughout North America, including in major cities like Milwaukee, Austin, New York City, New Orleans, Nashville, and Orlando.
Will Björk turn up at the New York City date to see her pal’s work? Who’s to say. If Björk does decide to go, there’s a good chance she will crash at Sister City, the boutique hotel she composed AI-influenced lobby music for recently.
Tickets for “Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold” are on sale now. So grab your magnifying glass, pack some Scooby Snacks, and purchase tickets to any of the shows here.
Scooby-Doo! And The Lost City Of Gold 2020 Tour Dates:
03/19 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre
03/21 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre
03/24 – Saint John, NB @ Harbour Station
03/29 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell
04/02 – Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater
04/05 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre
04/10 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC
04/11 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC
04/18 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater
04/19 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre
04/21 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre
04/22 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
04/23 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino – The Fox Theater
04/24 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino – The Fox Theater
04/25 – White Plains, NY @ Westchester County Center
04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
04/30 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center
05/02 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
05/05 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
05/06 – Youngstown, OH @ Stambaugh Auditorium
05/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
05/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
05/12 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre
05/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
05/17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Civic Auditorium
05/19 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion
05/21 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
05/23 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
05/24 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Lincoln Center
05/27 – El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre
05/28 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
05/30 – Austin, TX @ Dell Hall
05/31 – Austin, TX @ Dell Hall
-6/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
06/04 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater
06/05 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
06/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater
06/07 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
06/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
06/10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
06/11 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
06/12 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
06/13 – N. Charleston, SC @ N. Charleston Performing Arts Center
06/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
06/16 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
06/17 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
06/20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center For The Perf. Arts
06/21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center For The Perf. Arts
06/24 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Perf. Arts
06/25 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Perf. Arts
06/27 – Jacksonville, FL @ Times Union Center for the Perf. Arts
06/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Times Union Center for the Perf. Arts
