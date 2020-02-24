Scooby-Doo Is Going on Tour With Björk’s Costume Designer

Scooby-Doo and Björk, photo by Santiago Felipe

Scooby-Doo is going on tour, and he’s ready to put on one hell of a show. While the beloved great dane will be wearing his usual teal collar, he’s tapping Edda Gudmundsdottir, Björk’s costume designer, to outfit his pals for the event, as BrooklynVegan points out.

The upcoming tour, dubbed “Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold”, will see the gang singing and dancing alongside music, puppetry, magic, aerial arts, video mapping, and interactive audience response video. Apparently it follows Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma as they drive the Mystery Machine to Alta Luz, “a fictitious South American town where ghostly sightings of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold) threaten to scare attendees away from the annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration.” Jinkies!



According to the event’s website, Edda Gudmundsdottir is the tour’s official costume designer. Gudmundsdottir and Björk grew up together in Reykjavik and quickly became friends, with Gudmundsdottir going on to style Björk for numerous tours and events over the years. Her resume also includes past clients like Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, and Imagine Dragons. In a behind-the-scenes video, the outfits appear to be influenced by traditional Incan designs, Scooby-Doo’s original look, and some very colorful sea creatures.

“Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold” kicks off in Halifax, Nova Scotia on March 19th and stays on the road for quite a long time before concluding the adventure in Jacksonville, Florida on June 28th. In between, the gang will stop frequently throughout North America, including in major cities like Milwaukee, Austin, New York City, New Orleans, Nashville, and Orlando.

Will Björk turn up at the New York City date to see her pal’s work? Who’s to say. If Björk does decide to go, there’s a good chance she will crash at Sister City, the boutique hotel she composed AI-influenced lobby music for recently.

Tickets for “Scooby-Doo! and the Lost City of Gold” are on sale now. So grab your magnifying glass, pack some Scooby Snacks, and purchase tickets to any of the shows here.

Scooby-Doo! And The Lost City Of Gold 2020 Tour Dates:

03/19 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

03/21 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

03/24 – Saint John, NB @ Harbour Station

03/29 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

04/02 – Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater

04/05 – Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre

04/10 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

04/11 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

04/18 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater

04/19 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre

04/21 – Albany, NY @ Palace Theatre

04/22 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

04/23 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino – The Fox Theater

04/24 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino – The Fox Theater

04/25 – White Plains, NY @ Westchester County Center

04/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

04/30 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

05/02 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

05/05 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

05/06 – Youngstown, OH @ Stambaugh Auditorium

05/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

05/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

05/12 – Davenport, IA @ Adler Theatre

05/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

05/17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Civic Auditorium

05/19 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Washington Pavilion

05/21 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

05/23 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

05/24 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Lincoln Center

05/27 – El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre

05/28 – Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

05/30 – Austin, TX @ Dell Hall

05/31 – Austin, TX @ Dell Hall

-6/02 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

06/04 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theater

06/05 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

06/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Mahalia Jackson Theater

06/07 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

06/09 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

06/10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

06/11 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

06/12 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

06/13 – N. Charleston, SC @ N. Charleston Performing Arts Center

06/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

06/16 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

06/17 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

06/20 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center For The Perf. Arts

06/21 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center For The Perf. Arts

06/24 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Perf. Arts

06/25 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center for the Perf. Arts

06/27 – Jacksonville, FL @ Times Union Center for the Perf. Arts

06/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Times Union Center for the Perf. Arts

