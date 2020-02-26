Shabazz Palaces Announce New Album The Don of Diamond Dreams, Share “Fast Learner”: Stream

Shabazz Palaces, photo by Patrick O’Brien-Smith

This spring will see the return of Shabazz Palaces. The experimental hip-hop outfit is due to release a new album called The Don of Diamond Dreams on April 17th via Sub Pop.

The forthcoming effort follows the group’s pair of 2017 records, Quazarz: Born on a Gangster Star and Quazarz vs. The Jealous Machines. It also follows the debut of 319, the new collaborative project from Shabazz Palaces mastermind Ishmael Butler and Oneohtrix Point Never’s Daniel Lopatin.



The self-produced Don of Diamond Dreams was recorded last year at Studio 4 Labs in Venice, California and includes additional contributions from singer/keyboardist Darrius Willrich, percussionist Carlos Niño, saxophonist Carlos Overall, and bassist Evan Flory-Barnes, among others. As to be expected considering Butler’s expansive musical mind, the LP patches together multiple genres. A press statement describes further,

“Therein, The Don of Diamond Dreams embodies a futuristic manifestation of ancient myth, full of robotic vocoder and warped auto-tune, Funkadelic refracted into different dimensions, weird portals and warm nocturnal joy rides alongside the coast (a reflection of it being mixed near the beach in California). The synthesizers are alien but the drums speak a universal language. It is hip-hop, dub, jazz, R&B, soul, funk, African, experimental, and occasionally even pop.”

There are 10 songs found on the album, including “Chocolate Souffle”, “Money Yoga”, and lead single “Fast Learner” featuring Purple Tape Nate. Hear that tune below.

The Don of Diamond Dreams is available for pre-order now. A slate of tour dates in support will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Don of Diamond Dreams Artwork:

The Don of Diamond Dreams Tracklist:

01. Portal North: Panthera

02. Ad Ventures

03. Fast Learner (feat. Purple Tape Nate)

04. Wet

05. Chocolate Souffle

06. Portal South: Micah

07. Bad Bitch Walking (feat. Stas THEE Boss)

08. Money Yoga (feat. Darrius)

09. Thanking the Girls

10. Reg Walks By the Looking Glass (feat. Carlos Overall)