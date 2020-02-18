Sharon Osbourne Debuts Dramatic New White Hairdo

Sharon Osbourne, via ABC and CBS

After years of donning her trademark dyed red hair, Sharon Osbourne has debuted a dramatic new look. The co-host of The Talk and wife / manager of metal icon Ozzy Osbourne is now sporting platinum white hair.

Sharon debuted the new look on The Talk on Tuesday (February 18th). Her celebrity hair colorist Jack Martin also shared an image via Instagram on Monday.



“Another great day in my career welcoming the most beautiful and elegant talk show host and entertainer @sharonosbourne for a complete transformation,” Martin stated on Instagram. “Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.”

He added, “Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on TV almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs. I didn’t promise Sharon anything but I told her I will try my best.”

Sharon walked out to a round of applause from her co-hosts and the audience Tuesday on The Talk, as seen in the clip below.

When asked about what Ozzy thought of the new ‘do, Sharon told her co-hosts, “He said, ‘The Devil Wears Prada‘,” referencing Meryl Streep’s character in the 2006 movie.

Perhaps Sharon needed a change in her life after a tough year for the Osbournes. Ozzy recently revealed he’s been battling Parkinson’s disease, and on Monday, he announced he was canceling his 2020 North American tour, which had already been rescheduled from last year.

Despite his recent setbacks, Ozzy is releasing his first solo album in 10 years this Friday. The LP, Ordinary Man, features a backing band that includes Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith.