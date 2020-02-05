Sharon Van Etten in the "Beaten Down" video

Since releasing one of the year’s — nay, the decade’s best albums in Remind Me Tomorrow, Sharon Van Etten has delivered a handful of tracks. There was that cover of “Silent Night”, as well as her collaboration with Norah Jones on an alternative version of 2019’s best song, “Seventeen”. Today, however, she returns with her first proper new single in over a year, “Beaten Down”.

Slowing down some of the atmospherics of Remind Me Tomorrow, “Beaten Down” is a minimalistic meditation on “love, patience and empathy,” Van Etten said in a press release. “It’s about making life-changing choices and remaining strong enough to see them through.” With gorgeously layered production by John Congleton, the track builds on heavy piano and Van Etten’s own vocals to construct a sturdy ode to perseverance.



The song comes accompanied by a video from directors Nicky and Juliana Giraffe and featuring twin dancers Allison and Veronica Huber. In a statement, the directing duo described their vision for the visuals:

“Our goal was to create a striking and psychedelic video set in the California desert, a welcoming of Sharon’s next chapter here. Upon hearing the song, our minds automatically drifted into stark black and white, fever dreams, dark silhouettes contrasted against a barren desert landscape. Our intention was to give Sharon’s song and performance space to breathe and echo. It was important to us that the dancers were strongly connected and we’re so lucky to have worked with the talented Huber Twins on this project.”

Take a look at the “Beaten Down” video below.

Sharon Van Etten has a handful of concerts in the southeastern US set for this spring, followed by appearances at festivals like Boston Calling and South Carolina’s High Water. She also has a show set for New York City’s Central Park SummerStage on July 29th with Real Estate and Grace Ives. Get tickets to all her upcoming gigs here.