Slipknot announce North American Knotfest Roadshow tour

Slipknot, photo by Raymond Ahner

Slipknot will bring back their “Knotfest Roadshow” tour to North America this year. This time around, the masked metallers will bring A Day to Remember, Underoath, and Code Orange along for the ride.

The month-long “Knotfest Roadshow 2020” is scheduled to kick off May 30th in Syracuse, New York, and wrap up June 25th in The Woodlands, Texas. The 17-date outing will stop at outdoor amphitheaters and indoor arenas, including a high-profile June 2nd show at New York’s Madison Square Garden.



Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor stated, “We set a precedent last year — Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect. This year is no exception. The bands we have represent all corners of our musical world, just like we do. And they’re exciting as hell. I can’t wait to watch and enjoy them along with the rest of the fans.”

Tickets for “Knotfest Roadshow” go on sale this Friday (February 7th) at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale starting today (February 4th) at noon local time. Fans can also pick up tickets here.

Last year’s “Knotfest Roadshow” tour featured Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth. See our review and photos of the show in Jones Beach, New York.

Currently, Slipknot are in the midst of a European tour with support from Behemoth. Leading up to the “Knotfest Roadshow” trek, the band will play Knotfest Japan, as well as the US fests Sonic Temple and Rocklahoma, among other shows.

Slipknot Knotfest Roadshow Tour Dates with A Day To Remember, Underoath, and Code Orange:

05/30 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

05/31 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

06/04 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron

06/05 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/08 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/12 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

06/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

06/15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

06/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/18 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

06/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

06/23 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

06/25 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

* = no A Day to Remember

^ = no Code Orange