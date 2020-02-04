Slipknot announce North American Knotfest Roadshow tour

Slipknot will bring back their “Knotfest Roadshow” tour to North America this year. This time around, the masked metallers will bring A Day to Remember, Underoath, and Code Orange along for the ride.
The month-long “Knotfest Roadshow 2020” is scheduled to kick off May 30th in Syracuse, New York, and wrap up June 25th in The Woodlands, Texas. The 17-date outing will stop at outdoor amphitheaters and indoor arenas, including a high-profile June 2nd show at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor stated, “We set a precedent last year — Knotfest is a showcase where you never know what to expect. This year is no exception. The bands we have represent all corners of our musical world, just like we do. And they’re exciting as hell. I can’t wait to watch and enjoy them along with the rest of the fans.”
Tickets for “Knotfest Roadshow” go on sale this Friday (February 7th) at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale starting today (February 4th) at noon local time. Fans can also pick up tickets here.
Last year’s “Knotfest Roadshow” tour featured Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth. See our review and photos of the show in Jones Beach, New York.
Currently, Slipknot are in the midst of a European tour with support from Behemoth. Leading up to the “Knotfest Roadshow” trek, the band will play Knotfest Japan, as well as the US fests Sonic Temple and Rocklahoma, among other shows.
Slipknot Knotfest Roadshow Tour Dates with A Day To Remember, Underoath, and Code Orange:
05/30 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *
05/31 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
06/04 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
06/05 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
06/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/08 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
06/10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/12 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
06/14 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
06/15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
06/17 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/18 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
06/20 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
06/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
06/23 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
06/25 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^
* = no A Day to Remember
^ = no Code Orange