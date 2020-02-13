slowthai at the NME Awards

What should’ve been a celebratory night at the NME Awards quickly turned sour, as slowthai was reportedly left the event following altercations with both the host and an audience member.

The trouble began right at the onset, as slowthai and Mura Masa opened the show with a collaborative performance “Deal Wiv It”. As the song came to a close, slowthai proceeded to moon the crowd.



Later, while accepting the fan-voted award for Hero of the Year, the rapper harassed the evening’s host, comedian Katherine Ryan. He began by asking her to smell his cologne and then propositioned her. “If you want to do something, see me later,” slowthai told Ryan as the crowd looked on. “You ain’t never had no one play with you like that.” Ryan sought to defuse the situation by making sarcastic comments like, “You are like the hottest guy I’ve ever seen.”

Once Ryan exited the stage, slowthai turned on the crowd, accusing an audience member of “ruining” his speech. When an audience member called slowthai a misogynist and threw a drink in his direction, slowthai jumped into the crowd and attempted to fight the individual in question. Security intervened and escorted slowthai out of the event, according to NME.

Ryan later addressed the situation on social media. “He didn’t make me uncomfortable,” she tweeted. “This is why we need women in positions of power. I knew he had lost from the moment he opened his mouth like any heckler coming up against a COMIC – not a woman – a COMIC. I was operating 2/10. What a sweet boy. I defused it.” In another tweet, she wrote, “I’m the kind of woman he can say whatever he likes to! He’s fun.”

Last week, during his US TV debut on Fallon with Mura Masa, slowthai showed he can push boundaries, but tonight he clearly crossed them. Watch clips of the incidents below.

Tonight was fun! ❤️ https://t.co/BBMPZpIvhy — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) February 13, 2020