Smashing Pumpkins to open for Guns N’ Roses on upcoming stadium tour

Guns N Roses (photo via band) and Smashing Pumpkins (Philip Cosores)

Guns N’ Roses have recruited Smashing Pumpkins to open a select number of dates on their upcoming US stadium tour.

The Billy Corgan-led outfit will join GNR for six shows, starting with their July 8th gig in Philadelphia. The two rock bands will also share the bill for shows in Detroit, Toronto, Washington, DC, E. Rutherford, NJ, and Boston.



Though they have never before toured together, GNR and Smashing Pumpkins of course share a similar story. They both are led by a headstrong, at times, cantankerous frontman, whose personality led his fellow bandmates to depart at the height of his band’s fame, only to later make amends with them and reunite for a tour. Axl Rose reconnected with Slash and Duff McKagan back in 2016, and they’ve remained on the road ever since. Meanwhile, Corgan reunited with James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin in 2018 and went on to record a new album in addition to touring.

Corgan previously expressed his admiration for Rose in a 2017 interview with Joe Rogan. “When I look at Axl Rose, I see a free person. “I love that about Axl Rose. I love that he doesn’t give two fucks about anything. I think that’s so fascinating. Because there are only a few American iconic artists that are truly free.”

Tickets for Guns N’ Roses’ US stadium tour officially go on sale Friday, February 7th via Ticketmaster.

Check out Guns N’ Roses’ complete tour schedule below. Prior to their North American leg, the band will play shows in Latin America, the UK, and Europe. You can get tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

By the time Smashing Pumpkins link up with Guns N’ Roses, they may have a new album to promote. Corgan recently said the band is planning to release a double album later this year. He went on to call the as-yet-untitled LP “the first real album” since the band’s reunion because they “hunkered down and made a classic ‘Let’s throw it all at the wall and see what happens’ type of Pumpkins record.”

Guns N’ Roses have also expressed a desire to record new music, but recently Slash admitted he was “not really sure” how or when the band will do so.

Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour Dates:

03/14 – Mexico City, MX @ Vive Latino Festival

03/18 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma

03/21 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa

03/24 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Universidad San Marcos

03/27 – Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/29 – Buenos Aires, AG @ Lollapalooza Argentina

04/03 – Sao Paolo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

04/05 – Bogota, CO @ Estereo Picnic

05/20 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo De Algés

05/23 – Seville, ES @ Estadio Benito Villamarin

05/26 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

05/29 – London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

06/06 – Sölvesborg, SE @ Sweden Rock Festival

06/09 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadium

06/12 – Firenze, IT @ Firenze Rocks Festival

06/14 – Berne, CH @ Stade de Suisse

06/17 – Warsaw, PO @ PGE Narodowy

06/19 – Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport

06/21 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/27 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park Concert Series

07/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater (Summerfest)

07/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^

07/11 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park ^

07/13 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^

07/16 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

07/18 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium ^

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

07/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field

07/26 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

07/29 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

08/02 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

08/05 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

08/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

08/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium

08/15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

08/18 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field

08/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

08/23 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome

08/26 – Missoula, MT @ Grizzly Stadium

^ = w/ Smashing Pumpkins