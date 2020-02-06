Snoop Dogg goes after Oprah Winfrey: “Fuck u and Gayle [King]”

Snoop Dogg and Oprah Winfrey, via Harpo Productions

Snoop Dogg isn’t too pleased with how Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King address black male celebrities accused of assault. It bothers him so much, in fact, that the rapper took to social media today to curse out both women, writing, “Fuck u and Gayle.”

First, a little context. Oprah was initially attached as a producer for On the Record, an upcoming documentary about one of Russell Simmons’ sexual assault accusers, but later dropped out of the project. Even so, Winfrey’s brief attachment to the project was enough to anger Snoop Dogg, who cited it as another example of Winfrey going after black men in the industry more often than she does white men.



In an Instagram post featuring an old photo of Oprah chumming it up with eternal waste-of-space Harvey Weinstein, the man who has no balls, Snoop Dogg took shots at the talk show host’s reputation. “Did that fake ass micheal Jackson shit to tarnish his name with them lying ass kids and here she is with a known rapist smiling and laughing,” he wrote. “Fuck u and Gayle. Free bill Cosby.”

If you haven’t been online in the past 48 hours, then Snoop dragging Gayle King into this seems pretty random. But on February 4th, CBS This Morning shared a clip of King asking WNBA legend Lisa Leslie about her friendship with Kobe Bryant and if his 2003 sexual assault case makes his legacy “complicated” for her. Leslie defended Bryant and said she doesn’t think the assault case belongs in his legacy.

King received pushback for asking an “insensitive” and poorly timed question, so, this morning, she shared a video apologizing and explaining that the clip was out of context. It seems likely that Snoop flipped her off because he didn’t find her apology about the matter adequate, especially given he’s a big Bryant fan.

As for that “Free bill Cosby” part of his caption? Yeah, good luck defending that one, Snoop.

.@WNBA legend @LisaLeslie told @GayleKing that Kobe Bryant's legacy is "not complicated" for her despite his 2003 rape accusation. "I don't think it's something that we should keep hanging over his legacy." https://t.co/qj6MVvOaqX pic.twitter.com/9qtVORobLO — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 4, 2020