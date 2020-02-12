Sophie Turner Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, photo via Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who are expecting their first child together. The exciting pregnancy news was first reported by Just Jared early Wednesday, and then confirmed later by Us Weekly.

While the parents-to-be have yet to formally comment, a source told Just Jared that “the couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them.”



Turner, 23, and Jonas, 30, began dating back in 2016. The two eventually tied the knot in 2019 — first with a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas (officiated by Elvis, naturally), followed by a fancier second wedding in France over the summer.

Last year saw Turner bid farewell to the Seven Kingdoms with the end of Game of Thrones. She also appeared in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. As for Jonas, he and the rest of his brotherly pop trio reunited and released a comeback album called Happiness Begins.

We imagine that somewhere Uncle Tyrion is breaking out a bottle of wine to celebrate the happy couple.