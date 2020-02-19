Steve Gunn and Cass McCombs Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Cass McCombs (photo by Colin McLaughlin), Steve Gunn (photo by Lior Phillips)

Steve Gunn has announced a run of co-headlining tour dates with fellow folk rocker Cass McCombs.

The West Coast swing, which will see both musicians playing with full bands, starts May 1st in Pioneertown, California. From there, the pair will head up through through San Fransisco, Sacramento, and Portland before ending on May 12th in Seattle.



The new stretch caps a long list of upcoming run of dates for Gunn. In continued support of his 2019 LP, The Unseen in Between, the artist also has a spring jaunt with Mary Lattimore and William Tyler in March. Additionally, he’ll team up with Kim Gordon, Bill Nace and John Truscinski at the Big Ears and Mission Creek festivals to perform as Sound for Andy Warhol’s Kiss, a commission by The Andy Warhol Museum that showcases a partially-improvised live performance of an original score for Warhol’s silent film Kiss. Get tickets to all of Gunn’s upcoming shows here.

Meanwhile, following the co-headlining trek, McCombs is set to appear at a couple of festivals himself, including Corona Capital Guadalajara and Forecastle. Keep an eye on those tickets here. The dates come in continued support of McCombs’ 2018 album, Tip of the Sphere.

Tickets for Gunn and McCombs’ co-headlining go on sale beginning today via Ticketmaster.

Steve Gunn Tour Dates:

03/16 – Nashville, TN @ Third Man *

03/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

03/18 – Gainesville, FL @ The Atlantic *

03/19 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar *

03/20 – Miami, FL @ Gramps *

03/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works *

03/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Recover Brands *

03/24 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room *

03/25 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle *

03/26 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival &

03/27 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival ^

03/29 – The Momentary – Bentonville, AK @ The Momentary ^

04/01 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle #

04/02 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon #

04/04 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival ^

05/01 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s %

05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room %

05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room %

05/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s %

05/08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley %

05/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %

05/11 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

05/12 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

* = w/ William Tyler and Mary Lattimore

& = Gunn-Truscinski duo

^ = Sound for Andy Warhol’s ‘Kiss’ w/ Kim Gordon, Bill Nace, and John Truscinski

# = Gunn-Truscinski duo w/ Mdou Moctar

% = w/ Cass McCombs

Cass McCombs 2020 Tour Dates:

05/01 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s %

05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room %

05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Lodge Room %

05/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s %

05/08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley %

05/09 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel %

05/11 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

05/12 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos %

05/16 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

07/17 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

% = w/ Steve Gunn