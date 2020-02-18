Steve Martin and Martin Short, photo via Greek Theatre

Legendary comedians Martin Short and Steve Martin have announced a string of US dates as part of their “Funniest Show in Town at the Moment Tour”.

The 15 stops will follow the duo’s previously announced March run of the show in the UK, with US dates kicking off on July 17th in Irvine, California, then making their way through the states, closing on September 19th in Atlanta, Georgia.



“The Funniest Show in Town at the Moment” promises a set of jokes arriving at “rapid-fire pace with little set-up and big punch lines as they mock Hollywood and the fickle nature of celebrity, but the comedy truly soars when they lovingly (and relentlessly) roast each other.”

In addition to the two comedians, the tour will feature performances from former Late Show With David Letterman bandleader Paul Shaffer, current Jimmy Kimmel Live pianist Jeff Babko, Della Mae, and Alison Brown. Additionally, Martin’s own bluegrass group the Steep Canyon Rangers will play select dates.

In a press statement Short expressed, “There are few people that I truly admire and Steve Martin is very close to being one of them,” Martin also noted, “Marty and I love touring, especially while we can still tolerate each other.”

Tickets for the new dates go on sale on February 21st, and you’ll be able to pick them up here. See them while you can, as the two will likely have to halt dates soon to start work on their upcoming Hulu series.

Steve Martin and Martin Short Tour Dates:

03/09 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro *

03/14 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall *

03/15 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall *

03/17 – Manchester, UK @ Arena *

03/18 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena *

07/17 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

07/18 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *

07/19 – Fresno, CA @ William Saroyan Theatre *

07/29 – Columbus, OH @ Celeste Center #

07/31 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater #

08/01 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap #

08/02 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap #

08/27 – Stamford, CT @ Palace Theatre #

08/28 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

08/29 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC #

09/11 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre $

09/12 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island $

09/13 – Madison, WI @ Overture Center for the Arts $

09/18 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater $

09/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre $

* = w/Jeff Babko and Steep Canyon Rangers

# = w/ Paul Shaffer and Steep Canyon Rangers

$ = w/ Paul Shaffer and special guest (to be announced)

(Paul Shaffer and Della Mae with Alison Brown dates not yet clarified)