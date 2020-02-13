Steve Miller Band Announces Summer Tour

Steve Miller Band has announced a summer tour of North America.
“The Americana Tour” launches on June 13th in Austin, TX, following Miller’s induction into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame two days earlier. All told, the tour consists of 40 dates taking place between June and September. Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Gary Mule Deer will provide support for the majority of the trek.
Check out Steve Miller Band’s full tour schedule below, and get tickets here.
Sam Miller Band 2020 Tour Dates:
06/13 – Austin, TX @ Travis County Expo Center
06/15 – Allen, TX @ Allen Event Center
06/16 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
06/19 – Thackersville, OK @ Winstar
06/20 – Quapaw, OK @ Downstream Amphitheater
06/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
06/24 – Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater
06/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens
06/30 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights
07/09 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
07/10 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
07/12 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
07/14 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
07/15 – Sun Valley, ID @ Sun Valley Pavilion
07/18 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort Events Center
07/19 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s Council Bluffs
07/22 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
07/23 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Windsor
07/25 – Kemptville, ON @ Kemptville Live
07/26 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre
07/28 – Orillia, ON @ Entertainment Centre
07/30 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort
07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
08/01 – Sunbury, PA @ Spyglass Ridge Winery
08/08 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/09 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/12 – Glen Allen, VA @ Innsbrook After Hours/Innsbrook Pavilion
08/14 – Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
08/15 – Bridgeport, CT @ The Ballpark at Harbor Yard
08/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
08/22 – Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair
08/24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden
08/27 – Walla Walla, WA @ The Range Amphitheater at Walla Walla
08/29 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/01 – Victoria, BC @ Save on Foods Centre
09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific National Exhibition Fair
09/04 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair