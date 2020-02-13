Steve Miller Band Announces Summer Tour

Steve Miller Band, photo by Jérôme Brunet

Steve Miller Band has announced a summer tour of North America.

“The Americana Tour” launches on June 13th in Austin, TX, following Miller’s induction into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame two days earlier. All told, the tour consists of 40 dates taking place between June and September. Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Gary Mule Deer will provide support for the majority of the trek.



Check out Steve Miller Band’s full tour schedule below, and get tickets here.

Sam Miller Band 2020 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Austin, TX @ Travis County Expo Center

06/15 – Allen, TX @ Allen Event Center

06/16 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

06/19 – Thackersville, OK @ Winstar

06/20 – Quapaw, OK @ Downstream Amphitheater

06/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

06/24 – Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

06/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Gardens

06/30 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at the Heights

07/09 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

07/10 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

07/12 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre

07/14 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

07/15 – Sun Valley, ID @ Sun Valley Pavilion

07/18 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort Events Center

07/19 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove at Harrah’s Council Bluffs

07/22 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

07/23 – Windsor, ON @ The Colosseum at Caesar’s Windsor

07/25 – Kemptville, ON @ Kemptville Live

07/26 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre

07/28 – Orillia, ON @ Entertainment Centre

07/30 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort

07/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

08/01 – Sunbury, PA @ Spyglass Ridge Winery

08/08 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/09 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/12 – Glen Allen, VA @ Innsbrook After Hours/Innsbrook Pavilion

08/14 – Westbrook, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

08/15 – Bridgeport, CT @ The Ballpark at Harbor Yard

08/21 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

08/22 – Sedalia, MO @ Missouri State Fair

08/24 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden

08/27 – Walla Walla, WA @ The Range Amphitheater at Walla Walla

08/29 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/01 – Victoria, BC @ Save on Foods Centre

09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific National Exhibition Fair

09/04 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair