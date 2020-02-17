Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories Reboot for Apple TV+ Gets First Trailer: Watch

Amazing Stories (Apple TV+)

Three decades after it went off the air, Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories is getting another shot. The anthology series is being rebooted on Apple TV+, and the streamer has today shared the first wondrous trailer.

Amazing Stories originally aired on NBC for two seasons between 1985 and 1987. Despite nabbing five Emmy wins out of 12 nominations, the series wasn’t a smash with critics or audiences, and wasn’t renewed after its original two-season contract. Now, Spielberg is giving it another go with the help of Once Upon a Time co-creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis along as executive producers.



The series is described as transporting “everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility, and imagination,” and that sense of marvel is indeed all over the new trailer. With scenes from the first five episodes of Season 1 spliced together, it’s hard to make out specific stories through the general feel of the show. It seems there are tales of a grandpa gaining superpowers (Robert Forster in his final role before passing away in October), a fighter pilot out of time, and a woman who investigates strange phenomenon. There’s also electric ghosts, portals in the sky, and a time-traveling romance.

We’ll see for sure what all these Amazing Stories are when the series debuts on Apple TV+ come March 6th. Watch the preview below.

Confirmed directors for the show include Chris Long (The Americans), Mark Mylod (Succession), Michael Dinner (Sneaky Pete), Susanna Fogel (Utopia), and Sylvain White (The Rookie). Cast members include Dylan O’Brien, Victoria Pedretti, Josh Holloway, Sasha Alexander, Edward Burns, Kerry Lynne Bishé, Whitney Coleman, Trisha Mashburn, Austin Stowell, and Juliana Canfield.