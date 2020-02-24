Mikaela and Steven Spielberg

When Mikaela Spielberg first announced her new career in pornography, she maintained that her parents, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, were “intrigued but not upset.” Now, a new report from Page Six suggests that while mom and dad are privately “concerned,” and even “embarrassed,” they are committed to supporting their daughter even if they don’t understand her choices.

Page Six spoke to several anonymous sources within the Spielberg circle, and while anonymous quotes should always be treated with more skepticism than those on the record, they all mostly echo Mikaela. According to one source, “As Mikaela said, Steven and Kate are nothing but supportive of her, as they are with all their children.”



“He is kind beyond belief,” said a former co-worker. “He’s never lost his patience on a film set. That’s why he’s so loved… [Her parents] only want the best for her. But they’re also concerned that this path might not end up being the best.”

While he may have “concerns”, a “friend of the family” said Steven Spielberg isn’t sharing them with his daughter. “Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her.” This person added that, “Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world.”

Mikaela, 23, produces adult content under the name Sugar Star for PornHub. In an interview with The Sun, she said of her parents, “My safety has always been a number one priority for them. I actually think that once they see how far I’ve come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they’re going to look at this and go, ‘Wow, we actually raised a really self-assured young lady.’”

The “bottom” to which she refers is a period of alcoholism that followed being groomed and abused by “predators” who were outside her parents’ circle of friends. After that experience, Mikaela suggested that her sex work was a “positive, empowering choice.”

“I feel like [by] doing this kind of work I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”

Mikaela is currently living in Nashville with her fiance Chuck Pankow, a 50-year-old professional darts player.

As for dad Steven, his Amazing Stories reboot for Apple TV+ just released its first trailer. He’s also producing a Leonard Bernstein film from Bradley Cooper and a Band of Brothers follow-up called Masters of the Air. This winter his West Side Story re-imaging will come slide-stepping into theaters, and before that we’re expecting his series for Quibi, Spielberg After Dark.