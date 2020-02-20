Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Mikaela Launches Porn Career

Mikaela and Steven Spielberg

Most celebrities’ kids coast on their parents’ income for as long as possible, but Steven Spielberg‘s adopted daughter Mikaela isn’t comfortable doing that. In a new interview, Mikaela Spielberg revealed that she works in the adult entertainment world as a porn producer and hopes to become a licensed sex worker soon, too.

She broke the news of her career choice in a lengthy interview with The Sun. In the article, Mikaela explained that she wanted to be able to support herself and to feel comfortable with her body. “This isn’t like an ‘end of the road’ or ‘I’ve hit bottom’ choice. This is a positive, empowering choice,” she said. “I realized there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, and consensual.”



Mikaela, who’s 23 years old, chose the moniker Sugar Star for her adult entertainment career and has been steadily self-producing videos on PornHub since then. She decided to take the videos offline temporarily while waiting for her Tennessee sex worker license to be approved, even though it’s legal to create porn in the state, to make sure she keeps everything “legitimate and above board.” Once approved, she plans to continue strictly doing solo work out of respect for her fiancé, Chuck Pankow, who supports her career choice.

What does her family think of this? Well, Mikaela was nervous to tell them about it, even though Spielberg has always been very supportive of her since adopting her as a baby. Ultimately, her parents were “intrigued but not upset” by their daughter. “My safety has always been a number one priority for them,” Mikaela said. “I actually think that once they see how far I’ve come from the bottom I was at a year and a half ago, they’re going to look at this and go, ‘Wow, we actually raised are really self-assured, young lady.”

“The bottom” was the period in her life where she was “groomed and abused by predators” growing up — none of which were within her family’s circle of friends. Considering that, it makes sense that a career of pleasure, control, and consent would help Mikaela come to terms with her past trauma. It’s clear she’s happy with this new career so far, and seeing her parents recognize and accept that choice is a great step forward for all.

“We still have this idea of what women can and cannot be — that this is such a de-legitimized form of work even though it’s legal to be an adult actor and make and write erotica privately,” Mikaela said. “I feel like [by] doing this kind of work I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated.”

Who knows — maybe PornHub director Bella Thorne can cast her in project soon!