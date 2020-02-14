Stranger Things 4 Teaser Trailer Confirms Hopper’s Return: Watch

David Harbour as Sheriff Hopper in Stranger Things 4 (Netflix)

It’s no secret anymore: Sheriff Jim Hopper lives. Even better, he’s the American trapped in Russia at the end of Stranger Things 3. All of this is confirmed in the latest teaser trailer for the show’s fourth season, which dropped early Valentine’s Day morning.

In the clip, the camera drops us into a wintry prison camp, where several guards watch over prisoners working on what appears to be a new project. Lo and behold, among the unlucky is good ol’ Jimbo — or rather, a shaved and ragged David Harbour. No kidding. He’s lost much of the heft that filled out his Magnum P.I. look in Stranger Things 3.



That’s not all. The teaser itself came paired with a Valentine-of-sorts from the Duffer Brothers, who also confirmed that a.) production has begun on the fourth season and that b.) it’s going to be “the biggest and most frightening season yet.” They signed it off “From Russia with love,” alluding to the iconic sophomore James Bond flick.

Read the message here:

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper! Although it’s not all good news for our “American”; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything…. Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American.”

And watch the trailer below…

All of this jives with recent reports that filming was set to begin in Lithuania in early February. With production set to run until August, however, it’s doubtful that the show will arrive in time for Christmas as many fans had hopped (and the series itself alluded to). Then again, there are rumors that this season may be split in two, so anything’s possible.

At the very least, we know Daddy Hopper is alive and well.