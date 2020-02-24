Charli XCX and Rico Nasty Join 100 gecs on New “ringtone” Remix: Stream

100 gecs "ringtone" (remix) promo

Last year saw 100 gecs member Dylan Brady rework “Blame It on Your Love”, the hit single from Charli XCX and Lizzo. Now, Charli is returning the favor by hopping on a new remix of 100 gecs’ “ringtone” alongside Rico Nasty and Kero Kero Bonito.

The original version of “ringtone” appears on 100 gecs’ acclaimed debut album, 1000 gecs, and is an apt representation of the kind of experimental pop chaos that’s become the duo’s signature sound. Today’s remix pulls back a little on this frenzied energy, but leaves just enough to fit in with Charli’s futuristic pop stylings and the genre-pushing tendencies of rapper Rico Nasty. Stream it below.



This “ringtone” rework is off a forthcoming 100 gecs remix album called 1000 gecs & The Tree of Clues. The project came to fruition as a result of crowd-sourcing and features contributions from friends and past collaborators, including Charli associate and PC Music founder A. G. Cook.

Following their fall tour with BROCKHAMPTON and slowthai, 100 gecs will continue to support their debut LP with a sprinkling of spring dates, including sets at Coachella and iii Points Festival. Grab your concert tickets here.

Charli XCX is also on the road promoting her stellar self-titled album — one of the best of 2019 — and those tickets can be found here.