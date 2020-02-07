Menu
Tunein Player
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Nicolas Jaar’s Against All Logic releases new album 2017-2019: Stream

The nine-track collection includes a collaboration with no wave legend Lydia Lunch

by
on February 07, 2020, 11:10am
0 comments
against all logic nicolas jaar 2017-2019 album stream new music
A.A.L.'s Nicolas Jaar, photo by Philip Cosores

Nicolas Jaar has released a new album under his Against All Logic (A.A.L.) moniker. Stream 2017-2019 in full below via Spotify or Apple.

The collection spans a total of nine songs, including titles like “Fantasy”, “If Loving You is Wrong”, “Alarm”, and “If You Can’t Do It Good, Do It Hard”, a collaboration with no wave legend Lydia Lunch. There are also songs called “Faith”, “Penny”, and “With an Addict”.

2017-2019 follows last month’s A.A.L. EP, which featured the FKA twigs-assisted “Alucinao” and “Illusions of Shameless Abundance”, another collaboration with Lunch. The last proper A.A.L. full-length came with 2012-2017, which was released in 2018.

Outside of A.A.L., Jaar has contributed to The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy and co-produced FKA twigs’ latest album Magdalene. The electronic music producer notably made up one half of Darkside with Dave Harrington, until that group called it quits in 2014.

2017-2019 Artwork:

against all logic 2017 2019 artwork album Nicolas Jaars Against All Logic releases new album 2017 2019: Stream

2017-2019 Tracklist:
01. Fantasy
02. If Loving You Is Wrong
03. With an Addict
04. If You Can’t Do It Good, Do It Hard [ft. Lydia Lunch]
05. Alarm
06. Deeeeeeefers
07. Faith
08. Penny
09. You (Forever)

Previous Story
The Naked and Famous on Love, Mortality, and Near-Death Experiences
Next Story
Justin Bieber and Quavo give back in music video for new song “Intentions”: Stream
No comments