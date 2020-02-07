Nicolas Jaar’s Against All Logic releases new album 2017-2019: Stream

A.A.L.'s Nicolas Jaar, photo by Philip Cosores

Nicolas Jaar has released a new album under his Against All Logic (A.A.L.) moniker. Stream 2017-2019 in full below via Spotify or Apple.

The collection spans a total of nine songs, including titles like “Fantasy”, “If Loving You is Wrong”, “Alarm”, and “If You Can’t Do It Good, Do It Hard”, a collaboration with no wave legend Lydia Lunch. There are also songs called “Faith”, “Penny”, and “With an Addict”.



2017-2019 follows last month’s A.A.L. EP, which featured the FKA twigs-assisted “Alucinao” and “Illusions of Shameless Abundance”, another collaboration with Lunch. The last proper A.A.L. full-length came with 2012-2017, which was released in 2018.

Outside of A.A.L., Jaar has contributed to The Weeknd’s My Dear Melancholy and co-produced FKA twigs’ latest album Magdalene. The electronic music producer notably made up one half of Darkside with Dave Harrington, until that group called it quits in 2014.

2017-2019 Artwork:

2017-2019 Tracklist:

01. Fantasy

02. If Loving You Is Wrong

03. With an Addict

04. If You Can’t Do It Good, Do It Hard [ft. Lydia Lunch]

05. Alarm

06. Deeeeeeefers

07. Faith

08. Penny

09. You (Forever)