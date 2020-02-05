Best Coast see life in a “Different Light” on new song: Stream

Best Coast, photo by Eddie Chacon

We’re officially just weeks away from the arrival of Always Tomorrow, the new album from Best Coast. The group’s first full-length since 2015 has already been teased thus far with both “For the First Time” and “Everything Has Changed”. A third single in “Different Light” is now being unboxed.

The record’s opening track finds Bethany Cosentino reflecting on how her perspective on a relationship has changed over time. “Lookin’ out the window and I see a million little lines/ Can’t believe I see these things with my own eyes/ Guess before I thought of only things being in black or white/ Who am I to judge if you still see things in a different light?” she sings on the first verse.



Unfortunately for Cosentino, her partner isn’t quite on the same page. She continues on the chorus, “So I’ll wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait for you/ And I hope, hope, hope, hope, hope you’ll feel it too/ But I understand if it ain’t in your plan/ Cause I felt that way too.” Hear “Different Light” in full below.

Always Tomorrow, the follow-up to California Nights, lands on shelves February 21st through Concord Records. The indie rockers will be on tour all this winter with Mannequin Pussy and you can find concert tickets here.