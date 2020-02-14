Billie Eilish premieres the theme song to new James Bond film No Time Left to Die

Pop prodigy Billie Eilish has released her theme song to the upcoming James Bond film, No Time to Die. Take a listen below.

At just 18 years old, Eilish is the youngest-ever artist tasked with writing a song for a James Bond film. Our 2019 Artist of the Year and 2018 Rookie of the Year penned the No Time to Die track with assistance from brother and longtime collaborator Finneas. The duo then traveled to London, where they recorded the song with Hans Zimmer and an orchestra.



“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock,” Eilish commented in a statement.

Eilish joins an elite group of musicians to have recorded a Bond theme. That list includes Adele, Sam Smith, Chris Cornell, Alicia Keys with Jack White, Madonna, and Paul McCartney.

Today’s offering follows Eilish’s epic winning streak at the 2020 Grammys earlier this month. The pop phenom swept all four top categories that evening, including Album of the Year for the stellar We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Best New Artist, making her the first female to do so in the ceremony’s history. She also recently appeared at the Oscars, where she covered The Beatles’ “Yesterday” during the In Memoriam portion of the ceremony.

Eilish will continue to support her debut album with a lengthy arena tour of North America that begins in March. Grab your concert tickets here.

No Time to Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig in his final turn as Bond, hits theaters in the UK on April 3rd and in the US on April 10th.