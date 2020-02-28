Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Briston Maroney Returns with New Single “The Garden”: Stream

His first collaboration with veteran producer John Congleton

by
on February 28, 2020, 2:50pm
0 comments
briston maroney garden song release new music miracle
Briston Maroney, photo by Hudson McNeese

Last year, young rocker Briston Maroney gave us his Indiana EP. Among the project’s solid entries was “Caroline”, which Consequence of Sound initially premiered and eventually named one of the best songs of 2019. In the time since then, the Tennessean has launched his ongoing “Miracle” single series, and the latest installment is today’s “The Garden”.

The new cut sees Maroney hitting the studio with veteran producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Conor Oberst) for the very first time. The result is a sound that’s refreshingly raw. While Maroney’s usual folk stylings take a bit of a backseat on “The Garden”, they’re replaced by grittier guitars with a bluesy edge à la The Black Keys. Hear it for yourself below via the lyric video below.

Editors' Picks

According to a statement, fans can expect more music in the coming months. In the meantime, Maroney has a handful of tour dates scheduled for 2020, including his debut appearance at Bonnaroo. You can grab your concert tickets here.

Previous Story
Neil Young Announces After the Gold Rush Deluxe 50th Anniversary Reissue and Film
Next Story
NCT 127 Announce North American Arena Tour
No comments