Briston Maroney Returns with New Single “The Garden”: Stream

Briston Maroney, photo by Hudson McNeese

Last year, young rocker Briston Maroney gave us his Indiana EP. Among the project’s solid entries was “Caroline”, which Consequence of Sound initially premiered and eventually named one of the best songs of 2019. In the time since then, the Tennessean has launched his ongoing “Miracle” single series, and the latest installment is today’s “The Garden”.

The new cut sees Maroney hitting the studio with veteran producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Conor Oberst) for the very first time. The result is a sound that’s refreshingly raw. While Maroney’s usual folk stylings take a bit of a backseat on “The Garden”, they’re replaced by grittier guitars with a bluesy edge à la The Black Keys. Hear it for yourself below via the lyric video below.



According to a statement, fans can expect more music in the coming months. In the meantime, Maroney has a handful of tour dates scheduled for 2020, including his debut appearance at Bonnaroo. You can grab your concert tickets here.