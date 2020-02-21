BTS Release New Album Map of the Soul: 7: Stream

BTS

Rise up, BTS Army: the beloved K-pop band has officially released their new album, Map of the Soul: 7. Stream it full below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The new effort follows last year’s Map of the Soul: Persona EP. It spans a total of 20 (!) songs, including early teasers like “Interlude: Shadow”, “Black Swan”, and “Outro: Ego”. There are also collaborations with Sia (“ON”) and Halsey (“Boy with Luv”).



Accompanying the album’s release is the “Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima”, soundtracked by “ON”. Watch it below.

In the lead-up to today’s album, the BTS performed at the 2020 Grammys alongside Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, and more. They also debuted 7 track “Black Swan” live for the first time on James Corden.

BTS, the first K-pop band to go platinum in the US, will soon launch an extensive world tour (one that’s already breaking records). Fans can grab tickets here.

Map of the Soul: 7 Artwork:

Map of the Soul: 7 Tracklist:

01. Intro: Persona

02. Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)

03. Make It Right

04. Jamais Vu

05. Dionysus

06. Interlude : Shadow

07. Black Swan

08. Filter

09. My Time

10. Louder than bombs

11. ON

12. UGH!

13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)

14. Inner Child

15. Friends

16. Moon

17. Respect

18. We are Bulletproof : the Eternal

19. Outro : Ego

20. ON (feat. Sia)