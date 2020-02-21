BTS Release New Album Map of the Soul: 7: Stream

Rise up, BTS Army: the beloved K-pop band has officially released their new album, Map of the Soul: 7. Stream it full below via Apple Music or Spotify.
The new effort follows last year’s Map of the Soul: Persona EP. It spans a total of 20 (!) songs, including early teasers like “Interlude: Shadow”, “Black Swan”, and “Outro: Ego”. There are also collaborations with Sia (“ON”) and Halsey (“Boy with Luv”).
Accompanying the album’s release is the “Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima”, soundtracked by “ON”. Watch it below.
In the lead-up to today’s album, the BTS performed at the 2020 Grammys alongside Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, and more. They also debuted 7 track “Black Swan” live for the first time on James Corden.
BTS, the first K-pop band to go platinum in the US, will soon launch an extensive world tour (one that’s already breaking records). Fans can grab tickets here.
Map of the Soul: 7 Artwork:
Map of the Soul: 7 Tracklist:
01. Intro: Persona
02. Boy With Luv (feat. Halsey)
03. Make It Right
04. Jamais Vu
05. Dionysus
06. Interlude : Shadow
07. Black Swan
08. Filter
09. My Time
10. Louder than bombs
11. ON
12. UGH!
13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)
14. Inner Child
15. Friends
16. Moon
17. Respect
18. We are Bulletproof : the Eternal
19. Outro : Ego
20. ON (feat. Sia)