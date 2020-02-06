DaBaby shrugs off his haters on new single “Shut Up”: Stream

DaBaby embracing his money in the "Shut Up" video

DaBaby has just two words for his detractors: “Shut Up”. The North Carolina says as much on his latest single, which sees him shrugging off any and all negativity by boastfully brandishing all of his wins and riches.

“Number one album first week/ Boujee on a bitch, don’t speak/ How the fuck his songs sound the same?/ But he laughing to the bank every week,” he says on the chorus.



If you take one look at the “Shut Up” music video, you’ll realize that DaBaby quite literally probably does have a good chuckle or at two at Bank of America every seven days. (See that screenshot up above?) The clip, directed by Reel Goats, also follows DaBaby as he spends his stacks on private plane trips and late nights at the strip club.

Check it out below and keep your eyes peeled for quick cameos from Kanye West, P Diddy, Meek Mill, Shaquille O’Neal, and Teyana Taylor. There’s also an intro that teases more big surprises from DaBaby in 2020.

Last month, DaBaby was arrested in Miami in connection with a robbery investigation. The Kirk rapper was eventually released from jail, but now his alleged victim — an event promoter named Kenneth Carey — is looking to sue DaBaby for “well above $6 million,” according to TMZ. For his part, DaBaby remains confident he’ll go unpunished.

“Don’t allow yourself to be [misled] by janky promoters and lazy ass grown men itching for the opportunity to file a lawsuit that they won’t win,” DaBaby wrote on Instagram. “I remain composed and focused knowing allegations made without honesty and integrity will never be honored by the most high.”

Assuming all goes in DaBaby’s favor, the Barack Obama-approved MC has plenty of tour dates on the way, including appearances at Coachella and Bonnaroo. Grab your concert tickets here.