Disclosure Drop Punchy New Song “Tondo”: Stream

The Lawrence brothers' second offering of the week

on February 25, 2020, 6:13pm
Disclosure

Disclosure had one of the best songs of the last decade in “Latch”, their star collaboration with a then-unknown Sam Smith. Despite a strong showing on their debut album, Settle, the electronic music duo has yet to score a single as groundbreaking as that 2012 hit. But that hasn’t stopped the Lawrence brothers from trying: It’s not even March and yet we have three new Disclosure tracks at our disposal.

First came January’s “Know Your Worth”, which saw the duo re-team with R&B crooner Khalid. The thumping “Ecstasy” arrived earlier this week, and now, just days later, “Tondo” has been revealed.

Today’s track radiates warmth from the inside out thanks to a sample of Cameroonian musician Eko Roosevelt, whose Disclosure-styled picture was tweeted by the duo this afternoon. “Over the past few years, we have been exploring more and more African genres of music,” the two-piece explained in a statement. “If this track is anything, it’s fast, punchy & above all… fun. An edit designed again for the dance floor.” Hear it for yourself below.

Disclosure’s last proper album, Caracaldropped way back in 2015. While there’s been no word on a follow-up record, the house duo’s upcoming tour dates — including appearances at Coachellaiii Points FestivalRock Werchter, and Primavera Sound — suggest that something might be on the way sooner than later. Grab your concert tickets here.

“Tondo” Artwork:

Disclosure Drop Punchy New Song Tondo: Stream

