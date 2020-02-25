Doomtree, photo by Bill Phelps

Veteran hip-hop collective Doomtree have shared their first new single in five years, “Five Alive”. The septet has also announced two all-hands-on-deck shows in their hometown of Minneapolis on May 1st and 2nd.

For “Five Alive”, producers Lazerbeak and Paper Tiger have built a spacious, menacing beat. The song alternates between booming 808s and silence, with urgent clinking sprinkled over top. P.O.S. kicks off the proceedings with a jazzy, percussive flow, Sims brings the hook, and Mike Mictlan, Dessa, and Cecil Otter each pop off for a verse. Together, they build impressionistic imagery out of the vocabulary of art, writing, ink, and tattoos. Ultimately, the song is about the things that make us feel alive. Stream “Five Alive” below.



Tickets to the full-crew shows on May 1st and 2nd are available through the Doomtree website. Additionally, Dessa and Sims will be supporting the popular podcast Welcome to Night Vale for parts of its US live tour. Tickets to that are available here.