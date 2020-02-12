Grimes, photo by Philip Cosores

Grimes has released a new song off her long-awaited album, Miss Anthropocene. While beau Elon Musk has been channeling EDM in his own creative pursuits, “Delete Forever” sees Grimes looking to Oasis and Lil Peep for inspiration.

According to the electropop artist, the track is about the opioid epidemic and was written in 2017 the night that emo rapper Lil Peep died from an accidental drug overdose. Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Grimes said she was aiming for a Patsy Cline or country sound, but that “Delete Forever” ended up “having this sort of like ‘Wonderwall’ kind of vibe or something.” She added, “I feel like there’s a reason that song is so popular. Like, that song does rule.” Stream “Delete Forever” below.



One of the most anticipated records of 2020, Miss Anthropocene is due to drop February 21st. In the months leading up to the project, mother-to-be Grimes has shared tracks like “My Name is Dark” and “Violence”.

Check out Grimes’ statement on “Delete Forever” below, followed by video of her Zane Lowe interview.

“I mean, the song is pretty, it’s a pretty bummer song. Oh my God, I’m so bad at talking about this song. I guess this song is kind of- I guess it’s kind of about the opioid epidemic and that kinda thing ’cause uh, I’ve had like, quite a few friends actually like, pass away in particular one friend when I was like 18 passed away, from complications related to opioid addiction. It’s just like, you know, artists keep dying and stuff so, I wrote this song on the night Lil Peep died or whatever ’cause I just got super- super triggered by that.”

“It’s funny ’cause the finished product, is actually basically almost the demo. Like, this was definitely a situation where I took the song, made the song, and spent like months trying to make the song, you know- Like, uh. Like it needs at least one other guitar, you know, like just kinda like, trying to make it something, and then like right when we were mixing, like right at the last minute, I was just like literally, went to the 800 files and just like delete, delete, delete, delete, delete, like deleting just killing stems and then- I think like at the- when I was making this song I was trying to be more like, I think I was like, oh, I’m like Patsy Cline or something, like I was trying to be like country or something- But I feel like its- it ends up having this sort of like Wonderwall kind of vibe or something. I feel like there’s a reason that song is so popular. Like, that song does rule.”