Justin Bieber

After five years, Justin Bieber is officially back with a new album. Stream Changes below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The new collection serves as the pop star’s fifth full-length to date and follows his Grammy-nominated Purpose from 2015. There are 15 tracks in total and contributions from special guests like Post Malone, Travis Scott, Kehlani, and Migos member Quavo. R&B breakout artist Summer Walker also appears on a remix of “Yummy”, the album’s lead single and Bieber’s personal ode to wife Hailey Baldwin.



To promote Changes, Bieber will head out on an extensive tour starting in May, with both Kehlani and Jaden Smith joining as openers. Purchase tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Changes Artwork:

Changes Tracklist:

01. All Around Me

02. Habitual

03. Come Around Me

04. Intentions (feat. Quavo)

05. Yummy

06. Available

07. Forever (feat. Post Malone and Clever)

08. Running Over (feat. Lil Dicky)

09. Take It Out On Me

10.Second Emotion (feat. Travis Scott)

11. Get Me (feat. Kehlani)

12. ETA

13. Changes

14. Confirmation

15. That’s What Love Is

16. At Least For Now

17. Yummy (Summer Walker Remix)

In the lead-up to Changes, Bieber launched YouTube docu-series chronicling the album’s creation. Watch the first episode below.