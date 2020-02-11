Kim Petras Drops New Single “Reminds Me”: Stream

Kim Petras, photo by Thom Kerr

Kim Petras capped off 2019 with two big releases, her Turn Off the Light Vol. 1 Halloween project and a feature on the Ariana Grande-curated Charlie’s Angels soundtrack. The rising pop star is now back to greet the new year with a new single, “Reminds Me”.

Although lovebirds will be happily celebrating on Valentine’s Day later this week, this fresh offering finds Petras painfully looking back on a breakup. “I can’t drink again cause I’m reminded of you,” she sings, struggling to rid herself of memories of her ex. Hear the thumpin’ tune below.



The German artist has a number of tour dates lined up for the coming months, including sets at both Coachella and Primavera Sound, as well as a slot opening the European leg of Camila Cabello’s “The Romance Tour”. Snag Petras’ concert tickets here.

“Reminds Me” Artwork: