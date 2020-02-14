Menu
King Princess Releases Cheap Queen Deluxe Edition: Stream

Boasting five (!) previously unreleased songs

by
on February 14, 2020, 12:25am
King Princess, photo by Amy Price

As promised earlier this week, King Princess has dropped the deluxe edition of her impressive debut album, Cheap Queen. It’s available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The re-release is comprised of the original album’s 13 songs, plus five previously unreleased cuts: “All Dressed in White”, “Forget About It”, “Best Friend”, “Back of a Cab”, and “Ohio”. Fans will likely be familiar with “Ohio”, a track our 2019 Rookie of the Year has been performing live for the last 12 months.

The pop wunderkind will be on the road throughout 2020 and has tour dates supporting Harry Styles and The Strokes. Snag your King Princess concert tickets here.

Cheap Queen Deluxe Edition Artwork:

king princess cheap queen deluxe artwork King Princess Releases Cheap Queen Deluxe Edition: Stream

Cheap Queen Deluxe Edition Tracklist:
01. Tough On Myself
02. Useless Phrases
03. Cheap Queen
04. Ain’t Together
05. Do You Wanna See Me Crying?
06. Homegirl
07. Prophet
08. Isabel’s Moment featuring Tobias Jesso Jr.
09. Trust Nobody
10. Watching My Phone
11. You Destroyed My Heart
12. Hit the Back
13. If You Think It’s Love
14. Back of a Cab
15. All Dressed
16. Forget About It
17. Best Friend
18. Ohio

