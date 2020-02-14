King Princess, photo by Amy Price

As promised earlier this week, King Princess has dropped the deluxe edition of her impressive debut album, Cheap Queen. It’s available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The re-release is comprised of the original album’s 13 songs, plus five previously unreleased cuts: “All Dressed in White”, “Forget About It”, “Best Friend”, “Back of a Cab”, and “Ohio”. Fans will likely be familiar with “Ohio”, a track our 2019 Rookie of the Year has been performing live for the last 12 months.



The pop wunderkind will be on the road throughout 2020 and has tour dates supporting Harry Styles and The Strokes. Snag your King Princess concert tickets here.

Cheap Queen Deluxe Edition Artwork:

Cheap Queen Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

01. Tough On Myself

02. Useless Phrases

03. Cheap Queen

04. Ain’t Together

05. Do You Wanna See Me Crying?

06. Homegirl

07. Prophet

08. Isabel’s Moment featuring Tobias Jesso Jr.

09. Trust Nobody

10. Watching My Phone

11. You Destroyed My Heart

12. Hit the Back

13. If You Think It’s Love

14. Back of a Cab

15. All Dressed

16. Forget About It

17. Best Friend

18. Ohio