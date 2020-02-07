Lil Tecca continues hot streak with new single “IDK”: Stream

Lil Tecca

New York hip-hop prodigy Lil Tecca lit up the charts last summer with We Love You Tecca. The breakout mixtape boasted smash hit after smash hit, such as “Love Me, “Molly Girl”, and “Bossanova”, in addition to a Juice WRLD remix of “Ransom”. Now, the 17-year-old rapper is looking to extend his success into 2020 with a new single.

Dubbed “IDK”, the offering finds the young MC stating his priorities loud and clear — and it’s all about raking in the big bucks. “And we not doin that beef shit,” claims Lil Tecca, “rather get money (I’d rather get cash).” The song’s intro also features a brief reference to his 2019 ‘tape.



Hear it below.

“IDK”, as well as last fall’s “Why U Look Mad”, are expected to appear on Lil Tecca’s forthcoming debut album, believed to be titled Virgo World. While fans await that release, they can catch Lil Tecca live on tour, including at Firefly Music Festival, Rolling Loud Miami, and Longitude Festival in Dublin. Snag your concert tickets here.