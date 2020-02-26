Menu
Margaret Glaspy Shares New Song “Stay with Me”: Stream

Another tune from her upcoming new LP Devotion

by
on February 26, 2020, 1:22pm
0 comments
Margaret Glaspy Stay With Me New Track Devotion
Margaret Glaspy, photo by Ben Kaye

Ahead of upcoming album Devotion, Margaret Glaspy has revealed a fresh single called “Stay with Me”.

While January’s “Killing What Keeps Us Alive” felt like all-new territory for the singer-songwriter, “Stay with Me” sees Glaspy back on familiar ground. The track highlights her unique cadence, which effortlessly weaves through pop folk-rock arrangements.

Lyrically, there seems to be a longing for resolution, with lines like, “Won’t you stay with me/ I’ll be on my best behavior/When it all shakes down/ Who’s the clown, and who’s the savior?/ Me, you, me, you.”

Glaspy commented on the single in a statement, saying, “I’m learning that life is painful but you take the bad with the good, that love is hard but if you love someone, you make yourself available; that life is short and it’s okay to be sincere.”

Stream “Stay with Me” below. Devotion officially arrives March 27th via ATO Records, and will be promoted with a long run of spring tour dates. Grab your concert tickets here.

