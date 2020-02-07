Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake team up on new single “Believe”: Stream

Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake in video for "Believe"

Meek Mill has released a new single called “Believe” featuring guest vocals from Justin Timberlake.

Mill previously teased that the track is “for motivational purposes only,” and the two collaborators deliver on that promise. “Follow your dreams not your addictions/ How we gon’ follow our dreams locked in a prison?,” Mill raps, referencing the time he spent behind bars. “They tried to swallow me whole, God be my witness/ Deprive me outta my dreams but I’m relentless.”



Timberlake handles the chorus with a similar inspiring tone. “You can break my body/ But you can’t lock the soul of a man down,” he sings.

“Believe” comes with artwork featuring a Bible passage about Judgment Day, as well as a dramatic music video from director Maxime Quoilin. The clip stars a number of different characters, including both Timberlake and Mill, who at one point holds up a piece of jewelry with Hussle’s face on it.

Check it out below.

The release of “Believe” follows Meek Mill’s Nipsey Hussle tribute track, “Letter to Nipsey”, as well as his performance at the 2020 Grammys. His last album, Championships, came out in 2018 and celebrated his release from prison. He and ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj recently got into a nasty online spat, but he’s still scheduled to tour and you can purchase concert tickets here.

As for Timberlake, his last album came with 2018’s Man of the Woods. However, more high-profile collaborations may be on the way from the singer — including some featuring Lizzo and SZA.

“Believe” Artwork: