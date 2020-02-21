New Music Friday: 6 Albums to Stream

Best Coast, King Krule (photo by Philip Cosores), and Moses Sumney (photo by Nina Corcoran)

Every Friday, Consequence of Sound rounds up some of the week’s noteworthy new album releases into one nifty post. Today, February 21st, brings fresh music from the likes of Best Coast, Guided by Voices, King Krule, Lee Ranaldo, Moses Sumney, and Kamaiyah.

Best Coast – Always Tomorrow

Best Coast have released their new album, Always Tomorrow. Due out through Concord Records, the follow-up to 2015’s California Nights serves as the band’s fourth full-length overall.

Always Tomorrow is comprised of 11 songs produced by Carlos de la Garza and Justin Meldal-Johnsen (Beck, Paramore, M83). Early singles include “For the First Time” and “Different Light”.

Guided By Voices – Surrender Your Poppy Field

A new year, a new Guided by Voices album. Fresh off a 100-song New Year’s Eve performance, Robert Pollard’s prolific alternative rock outfit has released its new record, Surrender Your Poppy Field.

Spanning 15 tracks, today’s effort arrives through Pollard’s own GBV Inc. It follows the group’s trio of 2019 releases: Zeppelin Over China, Warp and Woof, and Sweating the Plague. The title album’s title, Surrender Your Poppy Field, is reference to a scene in The Wizard of Oz (in which “Surrender Dorothy” is written in the sky), as well as from one of GBV’s own past projects.

King Krule – Man Alive!

King Krule is back with Man Alive!, his first album in three years. Due out through Matador/True Panther, The Ooz follow-up collects a total of 14 songs. Close listeners may recognize at least four of them already — “(Don’t Let the Dragon) Draag On”, “Alone Omen 3”, “Energy Fleets”, and “Perfecto Miserable” — as they were included in the English singer-songwriter’s Hey World! short film from last year.

Lee Ranaldo and Raül Refree – Names of North End Women

Sonic Youth co-founder Lee Ranaldo has a new album called Names of North End Women. The effort is a collaboration with Raül Refree, famed Spanish producer and songwriter known for his past work with Ranaldo and Rosalía.

Out via Mute Records, the follow-up to 2017’s Electric Trim is described by Ranaldo in a press statement as “the beginning of a new partnership, a new configuration.” The album was previewed early with “Light Years Out” and the title track, the latter of which was premiered early on This Must Be the Gig.

Moses Sumney – græ: Part 1

Moses Sumney returns with the first part of his new double album, græ. The follow-up to 2017’s stellar Aromanticism comes via Jagjaguwar Records and is described as “a conceptual patchwork about greyness.” It was written by Sumney after relocating from Los Angeles to Asheville, North Carolina.

The second half of græ is expected to drop the same day as the combined physical edition, May 15th.

Kamaiyah – Got It Made

Bay Area rapper Kamaiyah has unleashed her new album, Got It Made.

“After almost 4 years I present to you my project ‘ Got It Made ‘ 2•21•20 the wait is over we going up and this mutha fucka slap,” she wrote on Instagram. The MC’s third full-length overall spans 10 tracks, including collaborations with Trina, Capolow, and J. Espinosa.

